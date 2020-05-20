WBI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 0.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,965,000 after purchasing an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,592,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.47. 754,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,399. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.74.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

