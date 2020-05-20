Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,868 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after buying an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

WFC traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. 48,104,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,605,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

