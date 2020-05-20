Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Declares GBX 1.34 Dividend

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON WTAN opened at GBX 166.80 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.90. Witan Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 149.84 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.50 ($3.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.

In related news, insider Andrew L. C. Bell bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($147,329.65). Also, insider Harry M. Henderson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £370,000 ($486,714.02). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 320,494 shares of company stock worth $56,462,644.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

