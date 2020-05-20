Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Get Aggreko alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGKF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aggreko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS ARGKF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aggreko (ARGKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.