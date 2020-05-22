119,767 Shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1,387.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded AudioCodes to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

AUDC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,140. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 185.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

