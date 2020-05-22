15,135 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Barclays cut their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $78.04. 108,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

