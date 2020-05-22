211,000 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Purchased by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $2,489,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $891,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,881. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29.

