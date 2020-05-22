264,268 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $99,233,000. Netflix makes up about 3.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97. The company has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

