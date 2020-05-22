3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 112,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,672.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 109,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,081. The company has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average is $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

