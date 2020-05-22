Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lessened by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.89.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.81. The stock had a trading volume of 640,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.60. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

