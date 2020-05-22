AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,478,207 shares during the period. AGNC Investment makes up approximately 3.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.73% of AGNC Investment worth $98,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 393,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $114,413,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 120,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 11.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

