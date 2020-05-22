Alambic Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 10,488 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Philip Morris International makes up 1.9% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 133,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

