Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $609,000 Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 1.5% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 307.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.30. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.