Alambic Investment Management L.P. Invests $382,000 in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POL. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in PolyOne by 42.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PolyOne by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in PolyOne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PolyOne in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in PolyOne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PolyOne news, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $213,490 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. PolyOne Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

