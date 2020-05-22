Alambic Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,449 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

