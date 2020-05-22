Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,702 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 3.3% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $117,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 69,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 61,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.32.

NYSE BABA traded down $11.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,828,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859,008. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $551.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.