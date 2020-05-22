Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,182 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $11.67 on Friday, hitting $200.49. 35,383,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,859,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $551.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average is $203.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.32.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

