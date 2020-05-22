American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.38.

NYSE:AMT traded up $13.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.37. 1,705,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.42. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The company has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

