AMS Capital Ltda Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.41.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $9.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,827,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.57. The stock has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $363.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

