Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,954. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.92 and a 200-day moving average of $301.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.