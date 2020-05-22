Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 382,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139,403 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 99,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. 82,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,264. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $136.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.50.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

