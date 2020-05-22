Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -131.41 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

