Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $280,000 in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

