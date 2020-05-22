Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.04.

TJX stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,115. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

