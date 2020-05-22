Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 180 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.00. 1,523,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,057. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

