Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.98.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.84. 17,571,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,035,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $659.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.81. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

