Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 382 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Anthem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $15,286,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.31.

ANTM stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.84. 345,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.08. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

