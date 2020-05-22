Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 6,037 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.94. 6,005,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,304,594. The firm has a market cap of $178.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.