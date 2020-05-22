Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 36,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.15. 644,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,115,275. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

