Analysts Set $22.00 Price Target for CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CBTX an industry rank of 247 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 3,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. CBTX has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $258,450.00. 30.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CBTX by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CBTX by 21.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBTX by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CBTX by 128.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 139,331 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CBTX by 13.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

