Analysts Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) PT at $51.75

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in PROS by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PROS by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. 57,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,618. PROS has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). PROS had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

