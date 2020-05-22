ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 2.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.58. 13,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,447. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,542.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,277 shares of company stock worth $3,739,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

