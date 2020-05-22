Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.31.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,553 shares of company stock worth $15,286,509 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.08. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

