Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

May 22nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962,389 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $26,149,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $42,307,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 376,799.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 953,303 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 184,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.02. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

