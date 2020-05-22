Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Trimmed by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,822,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.35.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,447,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

