Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after buying an additional 1,187,427 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.95. 1,493,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,916,230. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

