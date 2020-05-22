Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.92. 653,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,698. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $351.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.