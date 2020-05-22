Argent Trust Co Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.25. 318,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,348. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

