Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. 3,001,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722,559. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

