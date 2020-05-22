Argent Trust Co Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,972,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $267.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.