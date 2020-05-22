Argent Trust Co Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. The stock has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $133.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

