Argent Trust Co Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,554. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.