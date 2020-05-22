Argent Trust Co Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. 7,664,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,101,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

