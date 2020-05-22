Argent Trust Co Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,903 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,210,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,304,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

