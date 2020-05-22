Argent Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. 9,776,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,064,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

