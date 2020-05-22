Argent Trust Co Sells 15,539 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,539 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

Boeing stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,586,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170,650. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.07. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

