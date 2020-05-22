Argent Trust Co Sells 6,482 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,071,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,474,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

