Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at SVB Leerink

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

ASND stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,565. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,473,000 after acquiring an additional 729,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,264,000 after buying an additional 614,186 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

