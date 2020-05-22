Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $208.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $219.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $146.44. 5,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,565. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.97. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 13.19.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $225,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,318,000 after purchasing an additional 926,762 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,473,000 after purchasing an additional 729,613 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,396,000 after purchasing an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $18,658,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

