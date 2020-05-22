AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $29.85. 15,768,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,959,516. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

